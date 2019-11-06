Memphis officer killed in line of duty gets headstone after 100 years

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After nearly 100 years, a Memphis police officer who was killed in the line of duty will receive a headstone to mark his grave.
Patrolman Edward Broadfoot was killed in 1918 during a call to what was then the Preferencia Cafe located at 546 South Main Street.
Broadfoot was killed the day he was to testify against the Memphis Street Railway Company. He was buried at Forest Hill Cemetery.
With the help of a Go-Fund-Me account and officers from the Old Allen Precinct, a marker will be placed at Broadfoot’s gravesite.
A larger than normal marker will be dedicated at a ceremony on Nov. 17
