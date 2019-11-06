MLGW proposes new rate hikes for water, gas and electric customers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - MLGW is proposing new hikes to water, gas and electric rates for customers.
It’s the utility company’s latest request to Memphis city councilors to increase rates.
The good news is this request isn’t as high as last year’s. But the bad news is the total cost for improvements is higher -- $1 million.
On Tuesday, MLGW CEO J.T. Young made his budget presentation to council members in committee. He says their biggest concern is the city’s aging infrastructure with some equipment dating back to the 1920s.
MGLW wants to increase water and electric to the tune of about $14 a month for customers over a three-year period.
But the big question is if customers are willing to pay more.
“What we really hear predominately is that our customers are concerned about the condition of their service, and so that predominates what we hear,” said Young. “We know customers don’t want to pay more, and I get that and that’s understandable, but I do believe from a value perspective our customers understand that if you want to get better you have to make an investment.”
This rate’s increase proposal is smaller than last year’s request by about 24 percent, according to Young.
