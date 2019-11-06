THP trooper struck in multiple-vehicle crash, I-40 lanes shut down

November 6, 2019

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - According to Tennessee Highway Patrol a THP trooper has been taken to the hospital following a multiple-vehicle crash on I-40 near Arlington.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation reported the crash early Wednesday morning just before 4 a.m.

SmartWay cameras show a tractor trailer in the grassy area near mile marker 26. Eastbound traffic is closed.

A medical examiner is also on the scene investigating.

This story will be updated with more information as it is released.

