THP trooper struck in multiple-vehicle crash, I-40 lanes shut down

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - According to Tennessee Highway Patrol a THP trooper has been taken to the hospital following a multiple-vehicle crash on I-40 near Arlington.
The Tennessee Department of Transportation reported the crash early Wednesday morning just before 4 a.m.
SmartWay cameras show a tractor trailer in the grassy area near mile marker 26. Eastbound traffic is closed.
A medical examiner is also on the scene investigating.
This story will be updated with more information as it is released.
