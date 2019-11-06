Pre-adoption now offered at Memphis Animal Services

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Animal Services is now offering pre-adoption in hopes to reduce the length of time animals spend in the shelter and increase their chances of finding a safe home.
MAS says animals that are taken as strays can be pre-adopted after the animal has spent the mandatory three days with the shelter. But the pre-adoption option also comes with the understanding that if an owner claims their pet within the three day period, the adoption is void.
The pre-adopted animal will remain on the MAS website until the three day stray period has ended. If the pet is claimed by its owner the pre-adoption fee can be used towards another animal.
MAS says this program will surely help to save more animals lives by creating more space in the shelter.
