Rain and colder air on the way

Clouds will linger at times this afternoon with a passing shower possible. Best chance to see rain will be in northeast Arkansas. Highs will range from the low 60s north of Memphis to near 70 in Oxford. Memphis will get close to 70.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with rain late. Rain chances will be highest in northeast Arkansas and northwest Tennessee. Winds SW at 5-10 mph.
THURSDAY: A cold front will move through with rain early in the day and showers tapering off from north to south in the afternoon. It will be windy with gusts to 25 mph at times. Temperatures will fall from the 50s in the morning to the low 40s in the afternoon. Low temperatures will drop into the upper 20s to low 30s Thursday night with a clear sky.
FRIDAY: It will be mostly sunny but breezy and cold with highs only in the mid to upper 40s.
WEEKEND: It will remain cool over the weekend with highs in the low to mid 50s Saturday and upper 50s Sunday. Lows will be in the upper 20s Friday night and upper 30s Saturday night. We are not expecting any rain to impact weekend plans.
NEXT WEEK: Another shot of colder air will arrive early next week. Monday will be mostly cloudy and cool with a stray shower and highs in the 40s. Tuesday will be even colder with temperatures starting in the 20s and only rising into 30s to near 40.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
