Reeves’ win caps off hotly-contested gubernatorial race in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WMC) - Mississippi voters elected a new governor Tuesday, extending Republican control of the office into the next decade.
Tate Reeves, the Republican nominee and current lieutenant governor, defeated Democratic challenger Jim Hood, the state’s current attorney general 52 to 47 percent.
It was the closest statewide race on the ballot and the last one to be called.
Though Hood outperformed other Democrats running statewide Tuesday, it wasn't enough in deep red Mississippi, where President Trump remains relatively popular.
"We had a lot of support from a lot of people all across America. I certainly appreciate President Trump. I appreciate Vice-President Pence," said Gov.-elect Reeves. "The reality is my relationship with them is going to be great for Mississippi over the next five years."
Hood told WMC Action News 5 that he doesn't know if the president's last-minute campaign visit for Reeves made any difference.
But he says partisanship has changed the way many people think, including friends.
"That partisanship was a very strong factor," said Hood. "The people in my area up there, you know, that I've known for years, they've decided that partisanship is more important than friendship."
As Reeves prepares for his transition into office, he says he plans to work for all Mississippians.
"I know there are a lot of people out there that voted for Jim Hood and I want to be a governor for those people just like I want to be a governor for those who voted for me," said Reeves.
Reeves will take office as the 65th governor of Mississippi in January.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.