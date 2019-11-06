TDOT contractors killed in I-40 crash worked for Ohio company

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol says two Tennessee Department of Transportation contractors killed in a crash Wednesday morning on I-40 worked for a company in Ohio called A&A Safety.
According to the company, the men lived in Kentucky. Their names have not been released.
The crash happened in a construction zone near the Arlington exit and involved an 18-wheeler. A THP officer was also injured. He went to the hospital with non-critical injuries, according to a spokesperson at the scene.
TDOT released a brief statement on Twitter several hours after the crash, saying they are “extremely saddened” by the contractors’ deaths.
A spokesperson for A&A Safety said the company has been open since the 1980s, and while they’ve had employees injured on the job, this is the first time they’ve lost anyone.
A&A Safety began working on the stretch of I-40 near the Arlington exit in July and recently returned to finish the job.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.