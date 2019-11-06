Tigers ride Wiseman to season opening basketball victory

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One of the most anticipated Memphis Tigers Men’s Basketball seasons ever tipped off Tuesday night at FedExForum.
The 14th ranked Tigers hosted South Carolina State. The game also marking the competition debut of the nation’s number one recruit!
James Wiseman, the 7 foot 1 inch, 245 pound Freshman from East High School hits the court for the first time since nursing shoulder and ankle issues in the pre-season.
He gets the game started with a layup just 17 seconds into the contest for his and the team’s first points of the season.
South Carolina State, though, not in awe of Wiseman, or the Tigers were bombing away from outside hitting four of its first nine three-point attempts to take a 5 point lead.
But, that’s when Wiseman takes over down low, dunking everything in sight, either off offensive rebounds or lobs. He gets plenty of help in that category.
Precious Achiuwa came in with 14 points and 8 boards for the Tigers, many coming off hard drives and jams.
Alex Lomax had a little East High reunion at the rim with his former Mustang Teammate, Wiseman. The pair combined for several alley-oop dunks.
Wiseman brought 28 points and 11 rebounds in just 22 minutes. Tigers took the win with a final score of 97 to 64.
Here’s what the Tigers had to say After the Game.
“James Wiseman. His name speaks for itself. It’s James Wiseman," said Lomax. "I feel that no matter what program he’s at he’ll make that team go from a one rate to a ten.”
“James Wiseman makes the game a lot easier for everybody, because he covers so much ground defensively, and he runs the floor really well on offense," said Head Coach Penny Hardaway. "So that’s a great luxury to have. We’re not gonna get crazy and say that he doesn’t -- he makes a huge difference being out there.”
“My main priority is to just trust my teammates and just run the floor, and one of my strengths, and when I did that the floor opened up tremendously so," said Wiseman.
The Tigers next game is against the University of Illinois at Chicago Friday night at FedExForum.
