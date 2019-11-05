Tracking another round of rain & a big shot of cold air

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Clear Wind: NE 5 Low: 44
WEDNESDAY: Increasing Clouds Wind: SE 5 High: 70
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Rain Late Wind: SE 5 Low: 59
THIS WEEK: Nice and mild tomorrow but there is a very slight chance of a stray shower during the afternoon or early evening. Rain chances increase after midnight tomorrow night. Thursday will be cloudy with rain for much of the day. Highs will reach the mid to upper 50s early in the day and fall into the 40s during the afternoon ending up in the upper 20s to near 30 overnight. Rainfall amounts will average a half an inch to an inch for most areas with higher amounts possible in northeast Arkansas and northwest Tennessee. Friday will be partly cloudy and cold with highs only in the upper 40s and overnight lows falling into the mid to upper 20s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny and cool with afternoon highs in the mid 50s and overnight lows in the upper 30s. Sunday will be partly cloudy and slightly warmer with high temperatures in the upper 50s and lows in the mid 30s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny and cold with high temperatures only near 40 and lows again in the 20s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @ronchilders
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.