Warm today, but temps about to drop again

REST OF THE WEEK: Rain will begin early Thursday morning and last through the early evening. No severe weather is expected, but rain could be heavy at times. Up to two inches of rain is possible. Behind the front temperatures will drop quickly, so our high temperature will occur in the morning. Afternoon temperatures will only be in the 40s Thursday and lows will be in the 20s and lower 30s. It will be very cold on Friday with highs in the upper 40s and lows in the 20s.