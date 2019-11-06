Warm today, but temps about to drop again

We will kick off the day with sunshine and temperatures in the 40s. However, clouds will build in later and a shower will be possible this afternoon. The best chance for a downpour would be between noon and 3 p.m. Highs today will reach 70 degrees and lows tonight will be in the mid 50s. A cold front will arrive overnight, which will deliver rain by tomorrow morning.
TODAY: Increasing clouds. 20%. High: 70. Winds will be southeast at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Rain. 40%. Low: 56. Winds southeast at 5 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: Rain will begin early Thursday morning and last through the early evening. No severe weather is expected, but rain could be heavy at times. Up to two inches of rain is possible. Behind the front temperatures will drop quickly, so our high temperature will occur in the morning. Afternoon temperatures will only be in the 40s Thursday and lows will be in the 20s and lower 30s. It will be very cold on Friday with highs in the upper 40s and lows in the 20s.
WEEKEND: It will be slightly warmer this weekend with highs in the mid 50s Saturday and upper 50s Sunday. We are not expecting any rain to impact weekend plans.
NEXT WEEK: Another cold front will arrive on Sunday night, but it will not bring any rain. However, it will bring a stretch of winter-like temperatures. Highs will be in the 40s with lows in the 20s on Monday and Tuesday.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.