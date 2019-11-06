WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational offering special holiday ticket

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational is offering fans two tickets to one round of next year’s tournament and one round of golf at TPC Southwind for only $165.
The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational is Tennessee’s only PGA TOUR event.
This year Memphis hosted a World Golf Championships event for the first time, and fans packed TPC Southwind all four days.
Players who have already qualified for the 2020 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational include each member of the United States and International Presidents Cup teams, as well as 82-time PGA TOUR winner Tiger Woods.
The holiday ticket offer runs from now until Jan. 6. Fans interested in other upgraded hospitality options are encouraged to contact the tournament office at 901-748-0534.
For more information on the 2020 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
