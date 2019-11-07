Affidavit: Man hits MPD squad car while driving under the influence

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man is behind bars after police say he hit a squad car while driving under the influence.
An officer caught 25-year-old Luis Rodriguez driving 16 miles over the speed limit on I-385 near Kirby Parkway.
The officer pulled Rodriguez over, and when he approached the vehicle it reversed and hit the squad car.
Rodriguez was asked to step out of the vehicle and the officer found an open 24 oz. bottle of Modelo Beer in plain sight.
According to an affidavit, Rodriguez was unsteady when standing up and had watery, glossy eyes.
He failed a field sobriety test and was taken into custody.
Rodriguez faces several charges including DUI, speeding, open container law, public intoxication, no driver’s license and reckless driving.
