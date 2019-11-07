Ark. teen sets sites on district state house seat

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (WMC) - A 16-year-old girl from Arkansas is getting into politics, hoping to spark change in her home state.
Allison Dougan has registered to run for the District 40 state house seat an area north of Little Rock. She registered as independent despite not meeting the age requirement.
Dougan will turn 18 years old a month after the election in 2020.
“At 18 we can go overseas and give our lives. At 18 we can pay taxes. At 18 we can vote. Why can’t we represent Arkansas?” she said. By challenging the age, I’m advocating that the youth has a voice. We are not all just dumb kids."
Dougan says she graduated from high school at 13 and is now taking an online pre-law program. While she doesn’t know if she’ll actually make it on the ballot, she hopes she can bring about change.
