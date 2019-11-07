Captured Shelby County inmate to face new charges following escape

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Shelby County inmate is back behind bars after he escaped from the corrections department Tuesday afternoon.
Following the capture and arrest of Samuel Bridges on Wednesday, less than 24 hours after his escape, we’re learning more of his escape and capture.
Overnight, WMC Action News 5 obtained the new mugshot for Bridges and new charges. He now faces two charges of theft and escape.
According to the Shelby County Division of Corrections, the 41-year-old stole an employee’s truck while on at a work site Tuesday. He was found at Tulane and Shelby Drive.
Shelby County Deputies along with the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Fugitive Task Force took Bridges into custody. He was less than two months into a two-year sentence for property theft.
