Latest carjacking sheds light on problem

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police want to find the group that attacked drivers in back-to-back robberies.
One carjacking happened Monday near midnight at an Exxon on Elvis Presley Boulevard.
Police say a woman parked her car, noticed two men and a woman standing nearby and then she went into the store.
When she came out and got into her white 2016 Ford Escape, one of the men said she was going to give them “a ride to Third Street.”
She told him no and was grabbed and thrown to the ground.
The suspects jumped in her car and took off.
Five hours after the carjacking, and about seven miles away, a man was assaulted and robbed at a Q Mart on Getwell Road.
Police say the suspects were in the same car that was taken in the carjacking.
We went to the home of the woman who was carjacked. Her husband answered the door.
They said they still haven’t gotten the car back.
There is surveillance video from the Exxon showing one of the carjacking suspects. He is wearing a red hat turned to the side with a white bill.
According to the Memphis Data Hub, there has been a carjacking a day in Memphis, plus one in just the past month.
Year to date, there has been 241 carjackings -- mostly in the Parkway Village area, Cleveland Street and Bellevue Boulevard.
If you’ve seen anyone in a white 2016 Ford Escape, call Crimestoppers at 901-528-CASH.
