Lawmakers to hold hearing for answers in Miss. ICE raids

JACKSON, Miss. (WMC) - It’s been three months since ICE agents arrested over 600 Latino workers in a massive raid at several plants in Mississippi.
Thursday a congressional committee is holding a hearing on those raids and will be led by U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson.
Thompson says he wants answers as to why ICE agents launched the raids without making sure children wouldn’t be left without parents -- even temporarily.
Hundreds of people are still in custody, with dozens facing federal criminal charges. Many already pleading guilty.
