MDOT to now share traffic advisories through Nextdoor app

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation is the newest public agency to join the neighborhood app, Nextdoor.
MDOT will use the program to share traffic advisories, construction updates and emergency information. And unlike Facebook and Twitter posts, MDOT can tailor Nextdoor for specific counties so you only see information pertaining to nearby roads.
As with all government agencies on Nextdoor, MDOT will not be able to read your neighborhood posts and you can always opt out of the notifications.
