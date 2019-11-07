Police: Suspects take thousands worth of products in Quick Stop burglary

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are in search of two men they believe burglarized the Quick Stop on Linden Avenue on Oct. 17.
According to the Memphis Police Department’s Facebook page, one suspect was seen on surveillance video wearing a red hoodie, black jeans and black gloves. The second suspect wore a blue jacket with white stripes, blue jeans, a tan cover over his head and tan gloves.
Police say the suspects pried the door of the store open and filled up a container and trash bag with approximately $10,000 to $12,000 worth of cigarettes and cigars.
No arrests have been made. This is an ongoing investigation.
If you have information about this case, tips can be reported to Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH or online at http://crimestopmem.org.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.