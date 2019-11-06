Rain followed by cold air and even colder air next week

THIS WEEK: Showers will move in from the northwest well after midnight and continue spreading south and east into the early morning hours. Temperatures will be in the 50s to near 60 to start the day but fall into the 40s during the afternoon. Showers will exit by tomorrow evening followed by a clearing sky and cold temperatures. Friday will be mostly sunny and cold with afternoon highs only in the mid 40s with overnight lows in the mid to upper 20s.