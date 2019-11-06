Rain followed by cold air and even colder air next week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Showers Late Wind: SE 5 Low: 56
THURSDAY: Rain Wind: N 10-20 High: 58
THURSDAY NIGHT: Clearing Wind: N 10-15 Low: 30
THIS WEEK: Showers will move in from the northwest well after midnight and continue spreading south and east into the early morning hours. Temperatures will be in the 50s to near 60 to start the day but fall into the 40s during the afternoon. Showers will exit by tomorrow evening followed by a clearing sky and cold temperatures. Friday will be mostly sunny and cold with afternoon highs only in the mid 40s with overnight lows in the mid to upper 20s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny and cool with afternoon highs in the mid 50s and overnight lows in the upper 30s. Sunday will be mostly sunny and warmer with high temperatures in the lower 60s with lows again in the upper 30s.
NEXT WEEK: Arctic air will move in to start the week bringing bitter cold to the entire Mid-South. Monday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers along with highs in the upper 40s and overnight lows falling into the mid 20s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy and cold with high temperatures only in the upper 30s and overnight lows in the mid 20s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny and cold as well with high temperatures near 40.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @ronchilders
