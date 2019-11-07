Rain likely today, another blast of cold air

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Rain is moving in from the east this morning and showers will continue through the early evening. Rain could be heavy at times, but there will not be any severe weather. Rainfall totals will be around an inch. Temperatures are in the 50s this morning, but will drop to the 40s this afternoon behind the cold front. It will also be windy today with north winds gusting to 30 mph. Clouds will gradually clear this evening and temperatures will drop into the 20s.