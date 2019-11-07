Rain likely today, another blast of cold air

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Rain is moving in from the east this morning and showers will continue through the early evening. Rain could be heavy at times, but there will not be any severe weather. Rainfall totals will be around an inch. Temperatures are in the 50s this morning, but will drop to the 40s this afternoon behind the cold front. It will also be windy today with north winds gusting to 30 mph. Clouds will gradually clear this evening and temperatures will drop into the 20s.
TODAY: Cloudy. 90%. High: 55. Winds will be north at 10-15 mph.
TONIGHT: Showers early. 30%. Low: 29. Winds northeast 10-15 mph.
FRIDAY: With a gusty north wind, the wind chills will only be around 20 tomorrow morning. It will be cold all day with wind chills only topping out in the 30s. We will have full sunshine on Friday with actual temperatures in the upper 40s. Temperatures on Friday night will plummet to the upper 20s.
WEEKEND: It will be slightly warmer this weekend with highs in the mid 50s Saturday and lower 60s Sunday. Lows will be in the upper 30s. We are not expecting any rain to impact weekend plans.
NEXT WEEK: Another cold front will arrive on Monday, which will bring us a chance for a few showers. Temperatures will also drop back down to 15 degrees below average. Highs will be in the 40s with lows in the 20s on Monday. We will only see temperatures topping out around 40 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday and some areas could have low temperatures in the teens.
