Rain will give way to windy and colder air through tonight

Rain will slowly taper off this afternoon with windy conditions and temperatures falling slowly into the 40s. Winds will gust up to 20 or 30 mph by evening.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy early with a gradual decrease in clouds by sunrise with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s. Wind chill readings will be in the teens to low 20s by morning with northeast winds at 10-20 mph.
FRIDAY: A few high clouds could linger in the morning, but it should be mostly sunny by afternoon with highs only in the mid 40s. Lows will drop into the upper 20s to low 30s again Friday night under a clear sky.
WEEKEND: It will remain cool to start the weekend with highs in the low to mid 50s Saturday. Highs will likely hit 60 or higher by Sunday. Lows will be in the upper 30s to near 40 Saturday night. We are not expecting any rain to impact weekend plans.
NEXT WEEK: Another shot of colder air will arrive early next week. Monday will be mostly cloudy with a few showers that could briefly end as some sleet or flurries Monday night. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s but fall quickly Monday afternoon and evening toward freezing. Lows will be in the teens to low 20s Monday night. Tuesday and Wednesday will be unseasonably cold with highs only rising into 30s to low 40s.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.