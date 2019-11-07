Rain will give way to windy and colder air through tonight

NEXT WEEK: Another shot of colder air will arrive early next week. Monday will be mostly cloudy with a few showers that could briefly end as some sleet or flurries Monday night. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s but fall quickly Monday afternoon and evening toward freezing. Lows will be in the teens to low 20s Monday night. Tuesday and Wednesday will be unseasonably cold with highs only rising into 30s to low 40s.