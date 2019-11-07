SCS confirms 24 schools with high levels of lead in water

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In a press conference Thursday, Shelby County Schools confirmed 24 public schools have found high levels of lead in their water.
The following schools had water samples that tested positive for lead levels above the EPA threshold:
- Booker T. Washington High
- Berclair Elementary
- Central High
- Charjean Elementary
- Chickasaw Middle
- Double Tree Elementary
- Douglass Pre-K
- Douglass Elementary/Middle
- Egypt Elementary
- Gardenview Elementary
- Havenview Middle
- Idlewild Elementary
- Keystone Elementary
- Kingsbury Elementary
- Kingsbury Vocational
- Raleigh Egypt High
- Ridgeway Middle
- Sheffield High
- South Park Elementary
- Treadwell Middle
- Westside Elementary
- Whitehaven Elementary STEM School
- Whitehaven High
- Wooddale High
