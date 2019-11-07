SCS reports high levels of lead found in water at public schools

“Shelby County Schools performed some routine lead testing of all water sources in our schools, which is a requirement by state law. The overwhelming majority of our schools showed minimal to no traces of lead in any fountains or water sources. Of the initial test results from 165 locations, 10 SCS schools had results that were approximately 1% above the EPA threshold in one or more specific fountains. Even though most of the affected fountains are not frequently used, as part of the District’s proactive and precautionary process, these fountains were all shut off and immediately removed from use, and they do not have any effect on any other fountains or water sources in the building. Parents at affected schools have been notified. SCS is following all of the proper procedures to safely remove these fountains from use and keep our children safe.”