SCSO: Girlfriend charged as accessory in Shelby County inmate escape

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has a arrested a woman in connection to the escape of Shelby County inmate Samuel Bridges.
Michelle Loomis, 41, was taken into custody on Wednesday after SCSO deputies did a follow up at her home in Memphis in search of Bridges. According to an affidavit, people inside the home reported that Loomis had left the residence with Bridges on Tuesday following his escape.
Detectives received information on Wednesday that the pair were in the area of Graves Road near Lakeview Road. When detectives arrived in the area Loomis and Bridges were spotted walking together on a nearby railway.
Once in custody, detectives say Bridges told them he parked the stolen corrections vehicle a street over from Loomis’ homes. Once the two were together they walked to a neighbor’s home and were taken to the Red Roof Inn on Brooks Road.
Loomis told investigators she had friends in Louisiana and was hoping she and Bridges could go there. The affidavit says Bridges told detectives he didn’t have a plan following his escape but hoped to go to Louisiana as well.
Loomis allegedly admitted that Bridges told her he was thinking of escaping last week.
She now faces charges for being an accessory in Bridges’ escape. Bridges is charged with theft and escape.
