Shelby County Health Department offering free flu shots

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It's the start of flu season and the importance of getting a flu shot is being stressed by the Shelby County health Department. So much so-- the agency will give free flu shots.
On Tuesday health departments across the state will provide the free flu shots during the FightFluTN campaign. In Shelby County, you can go to any of the four health department clinics from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.
Plus, an after-hours clinic will be at the New Direction Christian Church at 6120 Winchester Road from 4 until 7.
Doctors said the flu shot is your first line of defense from the flu, but sometimes people avoid getting one because of the cost.
“We do know cost is a barrier to some individuals or the uncertainty of cost,” Shelby County Health Department Director Alisa Haushalter said. “If they have insurance they may or may not know if it’s covered and if it’s not covered how much would it be? So, in this case, we’re saying it’s free.”
Free flu shows will be given out Tuesday November 19 from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. at:
- Cawthon Public Health Clinic 1000 Haynes, 38114
- Collierville Public Health Clinic 167 Washington St., 38017
- Hickory Hill Public Health Clinic 6590 Kirby Center Cove, 38118
- Immunization Clinic 814 Jefferson, Rm. 216, 38105
