Tractor-trailer involved in I-40 crash that killed 2 TDOT contractors was stolen, truck company says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A rental truck company says the tractor-trailer involved in a deadly crash Wednesday on I-40 was stolen.
Penske tells WMC Action News 5 that the truck involved in the crash was rented by a commercial trucking company and that the customer reported it stolen to police.
“We stand ready to assist law enforcement with their investigation," reads a statement from Penske. "Penske extends its sincere condolences to the loved ones of those victims involved in this tragic accident.”
Penske referred us to law enforcement when asked where the truck was reported stolen.
The crash happened around 4 a.m. Wednesday on I-40 near the Arlington exit, killing two contractors for the Tennessee Department of Transportation. A third contractor and a THP officer were both injured.
A spokesperson for A&A Safety, the Ohio company where the contractors worked, identified the deceased workers as 22-year-old Jared Helton and 30-year-old Justin Stafford. Family members identified the third contractor as 22-year-old Cody Fultz.
All three were from Kentucky, according to the company.
THP has not identified their officer.
Investigators are still looking into what caused the crash.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.