18-year-old charged in alleged carjacking setup, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police have arrested an 18-year-old in connection to an alleged carjacking on Buntyn Street near Spottswood Avenue Oct. 22, according to Memphis Police.
The arrest affidavit says Danahja Henderson was communicating via Facebook with the victim and asked if he would take her and two other women to a location for money.
Once the victim along with Henderson and the two passengers arrive on Buntyn Street, two men approached the vehicle -- one with a handgun. The victim was punched in the face and told to get out of the vehicle, according to police.
The men who have since been identified as Teterraine Woodhouse, 19, and Christian Cook, 19, drove away with the three women inside the car.
Henderson was found in court Tuesday where she was taken into custody. She is charged with carjacking.
Woodhouse and Cook each face multiple charges in connection with this incident and four other carjacking cases.
