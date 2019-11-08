Ali the giraffe back on exhibit at Memphis Zoo after surgery

Ali the giraffe back on exhibit at Memphis Zoo after surgery
Ali, a reticulated giraffe calf, underwent surgery to repair a fractured ankle just days after being born at the Memphis Zoo.
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | November 7, 2019 at 6:23 PM CST - Updated November 7 at 6:30 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Nearly seven months after undergoing surgery to repair a fractured ankle, Ali the reticulated giraffe is back on exhibit at the Memphis Zoo.

The zoo announced on Facebook Thursday that Ali is back with the herd.

We're thrilled to announce Ali is back on exhibit. She took us on quite the journey and we thank everyone for their...

Posted by Memphis Zoo on Thursday, November 7, 2019

Ali was born to mom Angela Kate in April. Just a few days later, zoo staff diagnosed the calf with a fractured ankle after her mom stopped nursing.

Ali was flown to Kentucky to undergo surgery. While there, she had two stainless steal plates and 21 bone screws placed to fix the fracture.

The zoo said the implants would not affect Ali’s natural growth.

After months of rest, the zoo says Ali now appears strong, healthy and happy.

Memphis Zoo giraffe Angela Kate gives birth to baby calf (Source: Memphis Zoo)
Behind-the-scenes at the Memphis Zoo with Ali the baby giraffe

Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.