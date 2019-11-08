Ali the giraffe back on exhibit at Memphis Zoo after surgery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Nearly seven months after undergoing surgery to repair a fractured ankle, Ali the reticulated giraffe is back on exhibit at the Memphis Zoo.
The zoo announced on Facebook Thursday that Ali is back with the herd.
Ali was born to mom Angela Kate in April. Just a few days later, zoo staff diagnosed the calf with a fractured ankle after her mom stopped nursing.
Ali was flown to Kentucky to undergo surgery. While there, she had two stainless steal plates and 21 bone screws placed to fix the fracture.
The zoo said the implants would not affect Ali’s natural growth.
After months of rest, the zoo says Ali now appears strong, healthy and happy.
