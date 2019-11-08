Ark. college to offer beer brewing course in Spring 2020

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (WMC) - A college in Arkansas will offer a new course next year allowing students to brew their own beer.
Lyon College in Independence County will offer an upper-level fermentation science course starting in the Spring. The course has been in the works for the last year.
The curriculum is still being decided, but students must be 21 by the first day of class.
“I’ve been looking at trying to increase STEM on campus. Trying to get not just biology students but other students to participate in science, technology, engineering and mathematics," said Associate Professor D. Alexander Beeser.
Lyon College will be the first private institution in Arkansas to offer this course.
No drinking will be allowed and the beer that is made will not be sold
