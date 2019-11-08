Attorney: NCAA deems James Wiseman ineligible to play for Memphis; judge signs temporary order allowing him to play

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Shelby County judge has signed a temporary order allowing James Wiseman to play for the Memphis Tigers, according to Memphis attorney Blake Ballin.
This comes after the NCAA deemed the top freshman in the nation ineligible to play at the University of Memphis by the NCAA.
Memphis attorney Leslie Ballin announced it Friday in a news conference a little more than an hour before the Tigers were scheduled to play against the University of Illinois-Chicago at FedExForum.
Ballin said the NCAA sent a letter to the University of Memphis Nov. 5, explaining Wiseman’s ineligibility.
According to Ballin, the ruling stemmed from Tigers head coach Penny Hardaway’s role in helping Wiseman’s family move to Memphis from Nashville when Wiseman was in high school and before Hardaway became the head coach at Memphis.
Ballin is representing Wiseman and has filed a lawsuit on his behalf against the NCAA and the UofM.
UofM Athletics released a lengthy statement Friday evening, confirming Wiseman would play and saying they are working toward a speedy resolution.
Wiseman’s attorney’s say the NCAA is considering Hardaway a booster. The NCAA has a lengthy explanation online about what they consider a booster -- anyone who participated in or has been a member of an organization supporting the university’s athletic programs.
That also includes someone who has been involved with promoting university athletics.
The guidelines go on to say boosters may not encourage a prospect’s participation in university athletics.
