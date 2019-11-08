Cold blast of air, dry weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Temperatures are in the upper 20s and lower 30s, but a north wind is putting wind chills in the lower 20s this morning. It will be dry today with more sunshine. It will be cold all day with highs topping out in the mid to upper 40s. Tonight’s low temperatures will once again be in the 20s.
TODAY: Mostly sunny. High: 48. Winds will be northeast at 10-15 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 28. Winds northeast at 5 mph.
WEEKEND: It will be slightly warmer this weekend with highs in the mid 50s Saturday and lower 60s Sunday. Lows will be in the upper 30s. It will be dry with sunshine all weekend.
NEXT WEEK: Another cold front will arrive on Monday, which will bring us a chance for a few showers. There could be a few flurries as the front exits the Mid-South on Monday night into Tuesday morning, but there will not be any accumulation. Afternoon temperatures will be in the 40s with lows in the 20s on Monday. We will only see temperatures topping out in the upper 30s on Tuesday and Wednesday and some areas could have low temperatures in the teens. Temperatures will go up slightly into the upper 40s Thursday, but that is still about 20 degrees below average.
