Cold blast of air, dry weekend

NEXT WEEK: Another cold front will arrive on Monday, which will bring us a chance for a few showers. There could be a few flurries as the front exits the Mid-South on Monday night into Tuesday morning, but there will not be any accumulation. Afternoon temperatures will be in the 40s with lows in the 20s on Monday. We will only see temperatures topping out in the upper 30s on Tuesday and Wednesday and some areas could have low temperatures in the teens. Temperatures will go up slightly into the upper 40s Thursday, but that is still about 20 degrees below average.