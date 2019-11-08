Former Shelby County corrections officer arrested, accused of providing inmates with cellphones

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A former Shelby County corrections officer is facing contraband charges for giving cellphones to inmates on two separate occasions.
In August, an officer reported he found a cell phone on an inmate during a strip search.
Investigators discovered that 39-year-old Marisa Williams, who was a correctional officer at the time, bought the phone from Walmart and gave it to the inmate.
Police also found recordings of Williams plotting to bring the phone inside the facility.
She was arrested and charged with taking contraband into the penal facility.
On Monday, Nov. 4, another cell phone was recovered during a shake down. It was found in a different inmate’s possession.
Calls and conversations confirmed that the phone was purchased by Williams.
According to an affidavit, Williams already had a documented history of her relationship with the inmate.
Investigators say she had been conspiring to smuggle drugs and the cell phone into the facility.
