5 Great Things: Collierville featured in Bluff City Law; Superlo coming to Orange Mound

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It might be cold outside but Mid-Southerners once again showed off their warm hearts. Here are 5 Great Things that happened this week.
The town of Collierville got a featured role in this week’s episode of “Bluff City Law” on NBC. Though the name was changed to the fictional town of McCrae, Collierville residents shared their excitement about the filming on social media sites.
The Landers Auto Group and Mid-South American Heart Association stepped in to help when Wells Station Elementary School's recess equipment was stolen. They collected and purchased more than 300 basketballs, footballs and soccer balls for the school.
Organizers broke ground on the next St. Jude Dream Home off Highway 70 at the Kensington Manor subdivision in Lakeland. More people will get a chance to win the Southern Serenity-built home this year -- 15,000, to be exact.
The EDGE Board approved $100,000 to renovate the 31,000 square foot once-abandoned Kroger on Lamar Avenue. The new Superlo in Orange Mound will hire 68 full-time and part-time employees and serve nearly 100,000 residents.
Ali the giraffe is back on display and with the herd at the Memphis Zoo after a nearly seven-month absence. Ali was born to mom Angela Kate in April, but had to have surgery to repair a fractured ankle.
