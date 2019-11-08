Jury finds 20-year-old Memphis man guilty of murder in 2016 Zodiac Park shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A jury has convicted a 20-year-old Memphis man of shooting and killing a 16-year-old girl in Zodiac Park in 2016.
Marcus Malone was found guilty of 26 criminal counts, including first-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder. He initially faced 38 counts but 12 were tossed.
Prosecutors say the shooting was the result of a dispute that started at a Halloween party the night before. Alana Tello was killed and seven others were injured.
Prosecutors say Malone fired 17 shots, hitting the victims in the back. They say he gave police a signed confession that night, admitting to killing Tello.
Malone’s sentencing is Jan. 10.
