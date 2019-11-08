Memphis Music Hall of Fame to induct 8 more icons at annual event

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Music Hall of Fame will be adding eight more music icons to their roster Friday at the eighth annual induction ceremony.
The event will be held at the Cannon Center for the Performing Arts at 7 p.m.
This year’s induction will feature:
- Tina Turner “Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll”
- Steve Cropper
- Charlie Musselwhite
- Dee Dee Bridgewater
- The Memphis Boys
- Dann Penn
- Don Bryant
- Florence Cole Talbert McCleave
The induction will bring the hall of fame’s roster to 82 total honorees.
Event organizers say most, but not all, inductees will be in attendance and each induction will include a musical tribute. For more information visit the Cannon Center’s website.
