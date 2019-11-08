Mississippi man charged after body found in burning vehicle

ALCORN COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Alcorn County deputies are investigating a shooting and body found in a burning vehicle after receiving reports on Wednesday afternoon.
Suspect, David Rhodes, 39, was taken into custody when he was spotted walking away from the burning vehicle just before 1 p.m.
Deputies say when they responded to the initial shooting report there was no sign of an incident at the residence.
According to Alcorn County Sheriff’s Department, while on the scene of the alleged shooting, officers with the Corinth Police Department responded to a burning vehicle.
Preliminary information led officials to believe the shooting did occur at the residence. Deputies say the victim was driven to a different location after the shooting and the vehicle was set on fire.
Investigators are waiting for confirmation of the victim’s identity.
Rhodes is being held in Alcorn County Jail and has been charged with murder, arson, tampering of evidence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
This is an ongoing investigation.
