Police: 2 arrested, charged for security officer impersonation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police have arrested and charged a man and woman for allegedly posing as security officers at an apartment complex in October.
According to an arrest affidavit, Brian Ocasio, 27, and 40-year-old Sparkle Hammond were identified as suspects after a woman’s apartment door was kicked down by alleged Metro Security Service officers.
The woman advised police that on the night of Oct. 17 a group of security officers kicked her door in and held her at gunpoint. The woman says she was under the impression that the officers were from Metro Security Services and the apartment complex’s security company.
Police say the woman said she left the apartment and tried to get in her vehicle but was stopped, pulled from her vehicle and handcuffed. She was then put into the alleged officers’ personal vehicle.
On Oct. 18 investigators spoke with the management of the complex and were told that the complex officers witnessed the incident but did not take part in the assault.
Police say the complex’s security were told the Metro security officers had a warrant for the woman’s arrest.
Ocasia and Hammond were each identified in a six-person photo lineup and taken into custody on Thursday.
Ocasio faces kidnapping, aggravated assault and criminal impersonation charges. Hammond is charged with aggravated assault and kidnapping.
