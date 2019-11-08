State officials push for expansion of postpartum health coverage

State officials push for expansion of postpartum health coverage
November 7, 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Some Tennessee state officials want to expand postpartum health insurance for low-income women.

According to The Tennessean, TennCare deputy director Stephen Smith wants to expand the program’s current two-month coverage to an entire year.

Smith says the change was inspired after 52 Tennessee women died in 2017, within a year of giving birth.

TennCare estimates that the change could help an extra 6,500 women.

Officials are proposing a three-year pilot of the expansion.

