State officials push for expansion of postpartum health coverage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Some Tennessee state officials want to expand postpartum health insurance for low-income women.
According to The Tennessean, TennCare deputy director Stephen Smith wants to expand the program’s current two-month coverage to an entire year.
Smith says the change was inspired after 52 Tennessee women died in 2017, within a year of giving birth.
TennCare estimates that the change could help an extra 6,500 women.
Officials are proposing a three-year pilot of the expansion.
