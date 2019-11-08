Survey says 'Family Feud’ is coming to Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The seemingly popular TV show, “Family Feud” is coming to the Bluff City in December giving family groups of five a chance to try out for the show.
Show officials say you must have five family members related by blood, marriage or legal adoption and must be a legal U.S. citizen or have permission to work in the U.S.
Applications are available online and videos can be sent in if your family is unable to make the live audition.
The feud will be in Memphis on Dec. 7 and Dec. 8.
For information on eligibility and audition instructions visit https://www.familyfeud.com/audition/. Any further questions can be directed to the Contestant Department Hotline at (818)-451-4281.
