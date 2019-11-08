Suspect wanted in Malco Studio robbery hits movie theater in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Nashville authorities are now searching for the man suspected in last month’s robbery of Malco Studio on the Square.
According to our NBC-affiliate station WSMV, Metro Police say 57-year-old Lloyd Eugene Rhodes robbed the AMC Theatre at gunpoint on Thursday after hiding Wednesday night.
Police say the 23-year-old victim told them she was getting ready to open the theater at 11:15 a.m. when Rhodes came up from behind her with a gun.
He demanded she take him to the money. He then ran off with the money, as well as the victim’s cell phone and the keys to her black 2015 Kia Forte.
He drove off in her Kia which has a Tennessee license plate number reading 1M53P4.
Surveillance video shows Rhodes paid for a movie ticket Wednesday evening. It's likely he stayed overnight in the theater and did not leave until robbing the manager Thursday.
If you see Rhodes, you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463 or 901-528-CASH.
