Tigers’ Patterson up for nation’s best place kicker

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Everything is seemingly coming up Tigers after Memphis’ big win over SMU at the Liberty Bowl.
Junior place kicker RIley Patterson is named one of 20 semifinalists for the 2019 Lou Groza Award as college football’s best kicker
Patterson is 11-13 on field goals and 43-44 extra points this season. He’s continuing a Tiger tradition of kickers up for the Groza Award.
“I’ve talked to Joe Allison and Jake Elliott a lot mostly,” said Patterson. “And they’re both great guys. And there’s been other kickers too who’ve come and talked to me, and holders, and we have a long line of really good specialists here, and it’s really cool to continue that tradition.”
Allison won the Lou Groza Award in 1992.
Elliot currently kicks for the NFL Philadelphia Eagles.
