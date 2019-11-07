Tracking two rounds of cold weather

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers along with highs in the low to mid 50s early in the day and falling during the afternoon with overnight lows ending up in the mid 20s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy and COLD with high temperatures only in the upper 30s with lows in the lower 20s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 40s and lows in the mid to upper 20s. Thursday will be mostly sunny and slightly warmer but still well below average with high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.