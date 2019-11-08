Two former Disney employees arrested in child pornography sting

Sheriff Grady Judd is briefing the media about two recently concluded special investigative operations. "Operation Guardians of Innocence IV: Fall Haul" was a month-long special investigation by the PCSO Computer Crimes Unit which focused on identifying members of the community who possessed and shared child pornography. In all, 17 men were arrested. Some of the men had contacted children or were soliciting sexually explicit photos of children. Among those who were arrested were husbands, fathers, a former middle school assistant principle, two theme park employees, a mechanical engineer, a landscaper, laborers, a truck driver, a registered nurse, and several who were unemployed. To read the full news release for Operation Guardians of Innocence IV: Fall Haul, click here: https://bit.ly/2PYuDaL The other special investigation, Operation Trick-Or-Treat / Sex Offenders Failure to Register, took place in the month of October. This operation was carried out by the PCSO Special Victims Response Team (SVRT) and aimed to ensure that convicted sex offenders and sexual predators were compliant with Florida's sex offender registration laws in advance of Halloween. 14 men who were previously convicted of preying on children were arrested during this operation. To read the full news release for Operation Trick-or-Treat/Sex Offenders Failure to Register, click here: https://bit.ly/2CoGA1r