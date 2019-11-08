Two former Disney employees arrested in child pornography sting

Donald Durr, Jr. (left) and Brett Kinney (right) are two former Disney employees who were arrested and charged in an undercover child pornography sting in Polk County, Fla. (Source: Polk County Sheriff's Office via CNN)
November 8, 2019 at 2:29 PM CST - Updated November 8 at 2:29 PM

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) - Two former Disney employees were arrested during an undercover child pornography sting.

According to detectives, Donald Durr Jr. 52, described himself as “a pervert, but not a monster.”

Investigators said they found a tablet with three images of child pornography and a DVD created by Durr nine years ago which contained images of a girl exposing herself.

Durr told detectives that he was a custodial worker for Walt Disney World Resorts.

According to the report, Brett Kinney, 40, told detectives that he had an addiction to child pornography and has been viewing it for 22 years. Investigators say he searched for images of boys from toddlers to 10 years old.

Judd said Kinney has been arrested twice. The first time he bonded out and the second time, Sheriff Grady Judd says, they found additional evidence and put him back in custody.

Kinney said he was a guest experience manager at Disney World who had been employed by the company for 15 years.

In total, 17 people were arrested as part of this sting. They ranged in ages from 19 years old to 77 years old.

"I can tell you the internet has made it much easier for sexual predators to prey on children because now they can go into virtual game sites, social media sites and pretend to be people that they're not," Judd said.

He said the investigators who work these cases go through mandatory counseling after seeing "things that nobody should have to see, and no child should have to experience."

