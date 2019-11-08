Weather postpones AAC women’s soccer tourney to Friday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Weather postpones the Women’s American Athletic Conference Soccer Semifinals.
They’ll play Friday with UCF taking on USF in the first semi at 4:30 p.m. followed by top seed Memphis against fifth seed SMU at 7.
Both games are at the Murphy Athletic Complex on the Park Avenue Campus.
On another note, in the Tennessee Girls State Soccer Semis Briarcrest rolled over Knoxville Catholic 6-0.
The Saints play Nashville Father Ryan for the Division 2 AA Championship Friday at 6:30 p.m. in Murfreesboro.
