When & where you can see a rare astronomical event

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Get ready for another rare astronomical event on Nov. 11 as Mercury will pass between Earth and the sun.
This phenomenon is known as Mercury in transit. It will not only be visible to us but also to South America, Europe, Africa and Asia.
It will take Mercury five and a half hours to cross the sun and the planet will appear as a black dot. It will appear much darker than that of a sunspot.
To view the transit with a telescope be sure that your telescope has the right kind of solar filters. Expert still warn that looking at the sun without the right solar filters can cause permanent eye damage.
Transits are so rare and occur about 13 times every century. The next Mercury transit won’t happen until Nov. 13, 2032.
You can view it at Shelby Farms Park at dawn on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. Solar filtered telescopes and binoculars will be on hand to witness this event.
