Brief weekend warm up followed by a major arctic blast

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be cloudy with showers for much of the day and highs in the mid to upper 50s with temperatures falling during the afternoon and evening. Overnight lows will end up in the mid 20s. A few snow flurries will be possible late Monday night but the majority of the moisture will be out of the area by the time the coldest air arrives. Tuesday will likely be cloudy during the morning and sunny by the afternoon, but high temperatures will only reach the upper 30s with overnight lows falling into the upper teens to lower 20s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny and cold with highs in the lower 40s and overnight lows in the upper 20s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 40s and overnight lows in the lower 30s. Friday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 40s.