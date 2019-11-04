Mid-South business headlines: Redevelopments planned for South Main area; Studio on the Square to feature Indie Memphis films

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We're taking a look at some of this week's biggest business headlines impacting the Mid-South with Greg Akers, Editor-in-Chief of the Memphis Business Journal.
A New York-based developer is planning to redevelop buildings on South Main Street. Intrator is set to invest $95 million in the projects.
Indie Memphis and Malco are partnering on full-time arthouse-style cinema in Midtown. As a part of its renovations, Malco will be dedicating one of its five screens at Studio on the Square for Indie Memphis programming.
This week’s cover story focuses on Southland Casino Racing and West Memphis. The city is working with national consultants on a feasibility study about bringing a water park, movie theater, and shopping and entertainment district to town.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.