Riviana Foods, La Prensa Latina distribute food to storm victims

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - For families recovering from last month’s EF-1 tornado, a ready-to-go meal and hot coffee can make a big difference.
On Saturday, Riviana Foods teamed up with members of La Prensa Latina to give out boxes of food to those impacted by the storm.
The tornado ripped through Shelby County more than two weeks ago, and left a trail of damage in areas like Parkway Village.
That damage even forced more than 700 residents at the Cottonwood Apartments to relocate.
“The furniture was really messed up — mostly the food was soggy with the water and stuff,” Sheralin Diaz said.
La Prensa Latina Operations Manager, Jairo Arguijo said dozens of people from the Latino community were affected by the storm.
“We really wanted to come out here and support and give away as much as we can,” he said.
The groups offered the free food and coffee at the First Congregational Church on Cooper Street until 2 p.m. Saturday.
"I don't get this much meals at the same time and I'm really grateful for the people who came out to support and donate to my family and the community,” Diaz said.
