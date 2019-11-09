South Main sees major development, economic growth

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Major changes are happening across Downtown Memphis. One area in particular -- South Main.
The Arrive Hotel had its ribbon cutting Friday. It’s one of the latest developments to open its doors in the South Main neighborhood.
If you take a look around the South Main neighborhood, the neighborhood has seen countless new developments within the last year.
Like the Powerhouse Cinema movie theatre, a new dog park called "Central Bark," the Central Station Hotel and the new Arrive Hotel.
South Main Association President Anton Mack says there’s more where that came from.
“It's super exciting with hotels and more tourists coming in it's really going to bring a lot more attention to South Main, but it really expands our bandwidth quite a bit because there's a lot more that we can do in terms of neighborhood and business,” Mack said.
Also on the horizon is a $100 million investment by New York developer Tom Intrator that will go toward five different projects in South Main.
One of the biggest is the Dream Hotel that will take the place of Downtown’s well-known Royal Furniture building, as well as 30,000 square feet of mixed-use commercial and retail space that’ll take the place of an old blighted building on 107 South Main.
Mack says he's looking forward to see how South Main will continue to grow.
"A vibrant neighborhood that will look a little more like trolley night on just about every day of the week,” Mack said.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.