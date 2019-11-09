Texas man identified as driver that caused fatal I-40 crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol has identified the man who caused Wednesday’s fatal crash on I-40.
The crash happened around 4 a.m. Wednesday on I-40 near the Arlington exit. THP says 61-year-old Mervin Crigler of Garland, Texas was driving the tractor that hit and killed two contractors for the Tennessee Department of Transportation. A third contractor and THP Officer LeJulian Roy of Covington were both injured.
THP says the contractors worked for A&A Safety out of Ohio. All three men were from Kentucky. They were relatively new employees and had been working on the highway since July.
According to a report from THP, Crigler crashed into two vehicles, including Officer Roy’s patrol car.
THP says Crigler was traveling west on I-40 when he hit the rear of one vehicle, causing it to roll down the embankment into a treeline. He struck another vehicle, causing it to exit the right side of the road and hit 30-year-old Justin Stafford. That vehicle then struck a third vehicle before exiting the roadway, striking a guardrail and going down the embankment into a treeline.
Crigler continued driving, veering off to the right and hit 22-year-old Jared Helton on the shoulder of the road.
WMC Action News 5 later learned the 18-wheeler had been reported stolen from the truck company.
Penske says that the truck involved in the crash was rented by a commercial trucking company and that the customer reported it stolen to police.
